7/4/21 WKOK Sunrise: Van Wagner and Aaron Henning

Aaron Henning, Aquatic Biologist, Susquehanna River Basin Commission, on the SRBC’s mission and role in regulating and restoring the Susquehanna River watershed. We talk about the eel program he has worked on, and how all of us have a role in the watershed restoration.

Van Wagner, Environmental Science educator Lewisburg Area School District high school, author, singer, songwriter, recording artist, on the release an many eels previously, and one eel in particularly, along Penns Creek and the Susquehanna River. We talk about the significance of the existence of eels in the past, and the importance of the restoration in the future.