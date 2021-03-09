62 New Valley COVID Cases, 2,975 New Statewide Cases

HARRISBURG – The Valley’s new set of COVID cases is up slightly, while new statewide cases are just below 3,000. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 62 new Valley cases and a new death:

Northumberland County has 22 new cases, reaching 8,114 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also a new death for a total of 326 deaths since last March.

Union County has eight new cases at 5,292 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 82 deaths.

Snyder has 32 new cases at 3,123 overall and a total of 81 deaths.

Montour’s case count was reconciled again at 1,760 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

2,975 new statewide cases have been confirmed as well over the last two days, and the state’s total is now 953,136, of which 91% have recovered. 40 new deaths have also been identified the last two days via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,396 since last March.

Also in Tuesday’s update, the department reported 1,154 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 11,560 total doses administered (6,653 partial, 4,907 full)

Northumberland – 28,530 total doses administered (18,105 partial, 10,425 full)

Snyder – 9,158 total doses administered (6,042 partial, 3,116 full)

Union – 11,081 total doses administered (7,342 partial, 3,739 full)

The Department of Health also reported there are over 1,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 313 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 172 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has four new patients – 34 people admitted, 10 are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – six people are admitted, three in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – five patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Tuesday, Bucknell says there are still 16 active cases on campus – 15 among students and one among faculty and staff. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 17% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 324 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 14 active cases, 13 among students and one among faculty and staff.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.