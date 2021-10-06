DA: Number of Scams Growing, Senior Citizens Targeted More

Northumberland County DA Warns of Medicare Scam

Medicare Scams May Become More Frequent During Open Enrollment

SUNBURY – Beware of more phone scams in our area. . . Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is warning residents to be aware of Medicare scammers and their latest ploy.

Matulewicz said the county Area Agency on Aging received a recent complaint from a resident who claims opioids were prescribed in her name after she gave out her social security number over the phone. She told the agency the caller said her Medicare number was being cancelled and she would receive a new laminated card with the correct number.

The DA advises to hang up on anyone contacting you with requests for sensitive information from your bank account, social security card or insurance. He says instead; dial a published number for the organization to be sure you’re speaking to the correct agency.

Matulewicz say the local office of the Social Security Administration can be reached at 1-866-593-3796 and the national number is 1-877-772-1213.