Domestic Violence Awareness Events Happening This Month

Events Scheduled To Raise Awareness for Domestic Violence

LEWISBURG – It is Domestic Violence Awareness Month…Established in 1989, the month raises awareness and provides aid to those suffering from domestic violence. The regional family serving agency, Transitions of PA, will holding several events.

Transitions of PA CEO Mae-Ling Krantz spoke with WKOK about the impact Domestic Violence Awareness Month has on the community, “So over the last 30 plus years, we’ve made a ton of progress to support victims and survivors, the criminal justice system holding abusers accountable and really working to create and update legislation to further those goals.”

Education Specialist, Heather Shnyder discussed the services Transitions of PA offers to domestic violence victims, “Our first service of using the hotline with the safe housing; if they are in a situation where they are not safe in the home where they are living, we will provide crisis intervention. We can definitely work with them on counseling. We provide to services to Union, Snyder and Northumberland County.”

Several events scheduled by Transitions will take place to raise awareness about domestic violence, prevent and the help available. This includes a trivia night over Zoom October 14, a Facebook Live candlelight vigil October 21 and speaking event with Ajar Beech October 28 via Zoom.

You can hear Krantz and Shnyder discuss the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and upcoming Transitions of PA events on the WKOK podcast page.

The Transitions of PA Hotline is 1-800-850-7948.