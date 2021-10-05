4,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Pennsylvania, 64 Locally

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health reports more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases throughout the commonwealth since yesterday, while new Valley cases remain relatively low.

In Tuesday’s update, the department said there were 4,019 new statewide cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the disease to 1,453,387 since the pandemic began.

This includes 64 new Valley cases – 41 in Northumberland County (11,646 total cases since the start of the pandemic); 11 in Union County (6,926 total); six in Snyder (4,410 total); and six in Montour (2,301 total).

The department said there another death reported in Northumberland County yesterday, for a total of 392 county deaths since the start of the pandemic. The COVID-19 death rate in Snyder County remains 93; Montour County, 68; and Union County, 95. There were 80 deaths reported statewide since yesterday (29,611 total).

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are back up again after a slight decline over the weekend. With 106 new patients hospitalized for coronavirus treatment, there is now a statewide total of 2,882 (682 in ICU and 388 on ventilators, both numbers up 10 since yesterday).

Locally, Geisinger Danville has three fewer COVID-19 patients for a total of 67, with 22 in ICU and 12 on ventilators (both numbers down two since yesterday). Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients since yesterday, for a total of seven, none in ICU or on ventilators. Evangelical began treating six new patients since yesterday (33 total, six in ICU, one on a ventilator).

In statewide vaccine data, more than 12.9 million total doses have been administered statewide since the pandemic began, which includes 185,318 booster doses for the immunocompromised. Nearly half of Northumberland County residents are fully vaccinated (49.6 percent), while Snyder County rates are at 36.9, Union at 42.3 and Montour at 66.2 percent.

At Valley universities, Bucknell still has 21 active cases on campus (16 students, five staff) with 58 total cases since the semester began. They note that 94.4% of the students and faculty are fully vaccinated. The university updates its COVID-19 dashboard every Wednesday and Friday.

Susquehanna still has four active student cases and one active faculty case (17 total since August 2) and the campus vaccination rate is 95.4%.

Bloomsburg reports three active student cases, down one since yesterday, but adds a new employee case to its total.