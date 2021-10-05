Vehicular Career Day at Line Mountain School District

TREVORTON – Students at Line Mountain School District elementary school got to see, touch, and sit in a wide range of vehicles today as part of the district’s Vehicular Career Day.

The students get to see police cars, construction trucks, and even the WKOK News vehicle, “I’m Matt, and I’m News Director for Sunbury Broadcasting, we do radio, but we also do social media and YouTube, we do many different types of media formats now, but radio is our main gig.”

The event at the Zerbe Township Recreation Park gave the nine classes of kids in grades kindergarten to fourth grade, a chance to see a police cruiser, a Susquehanna Valley Limousine, and a North Shore Railroad Truck which can ride on railroad tracks.

Also, a tractor trailer, a truck from Martz Gap View Hunting Preserves and a wide range of other career oriented cars and trucks. Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation News Director Matt Catrillo talked about his work in the newsroom, and the community, going to news stories, seeing presidential candidates last year, and covering meetings.

Then we got a free station promotional announcement out of the visit, “(Matt leading the students), ‘Alright, in three, One, Two, Three…You’re listening to…’ (students), ‘WKOK!’”