GSVYMCA Says Pennie Health Equity Tour Coming To Lewisburg

YMCA Hosts Health Care Fair

LEWISBURG – The YMCA at the Miller Center will host a visit by the state’ ‘Pennie Health Equity Tour’ in about two weeks. The tour is a free community event that will feature staff from Pennie—the state’s health insurance portal—and local hospitals and health care providers at one location.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA says the event October 19 from 10am to 2pm will be at the Miller Center, it will include a series of in-person events that will focus on health, insurance and resources.

The Y says attendees will be able to enjoy food, games, and give-aways. Also included will be health information and onsite service booths from Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital, White Deer Run Treatment Network, and many others.

The informational and activity booths are provided for families to connect them to local services. These programs help individuals overcome challenges related to adult and childhood obesity, arthritis, cancer, hypertension, pre-diabetes, and tobacco dependency.

The Pennie Health Equity Tour will go to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania and will focus on access to health resources. The 12-month tour aims to educate individuals about how to obtain affordable health and dental coverage. More information at millercenterlewisburg.com