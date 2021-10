PennDOT Announces One-Day Project in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury, expect lane restrictions near the 147/61 interchange one day this week.

PennDOT says a utility project along Route 147 in Sunbury near the bridge will lead to some delays Thursday. PennDOT says South Front Street will have a lane restriction between Bainbridge Street and Slough from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, with a rain date set for Friday.