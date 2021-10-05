Greater Susquehanna United Way is Coordinating Tutoring

SUNBURY – The regional United Way in The Valley is coordinating some tutoring services offered by college students.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way said recently, they are connecting college students from Bucknell and Susquehanna who volunteer to help children. The tutoring is for students from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

Spokesman Seth Joseph said the sessions are done via Zoom, for up to two hours per week, the college students are trained and have close supervision during the contact. He said most academic subjects are covered and he said in the past, the program was very successful.

Stacey Piecuch of the United Way said parents have expressed their appreciation of the program in the past and it had tremendous results. Parents and students can more information at www.gsvuw.org.