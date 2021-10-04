Valley Has 100 Per Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG – The Valley sees more than 300 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths over the weekend.

In Monday’s update from the State Department of Health, which includes reports from Saturday and Sunday, they said there were 301 new Valley cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend.

That includes 137 new cases since Friday in Northumberland County, (11,605 total), 62 new cases in Union County, (6,915 total cases since the start of the pandemic), 81 in Snyder (4,404 total), and 21 in Montour (2,295 total).

Statewide, the department reported 14,076 additional COVID-19 cases in its update, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the disease to 1,449,368 since the pandemic began.

The department said there were two new deaths reported in Northumberland County over the weekend (for a total of 391 county deaths since the start of the pandemic). Snyder County has reported 93 total deaths; Montour County, 68 and Union County, 95 since the start of the pandemic. There were 94 deaths reported statewide over the weekend (29,531 total).

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly to a total of 2,776 (672 in ICU and 378 on ventilators). Locally, Geisinger Danville continues to treat 70 COVID-19 patients, with 24 in ICU and 14 on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin continues to treat nine. The hospital says most of the patients are unvaccinated. Evangelical has three fewer patients, with a total of 27 (seven in ICU, none on ventilators).

In statewide vaccine data, more than 12.8 million total vaccine doses have been administered statewide since the pandemic began, with 6.2 million fully vaccinated. 172,363 additional doses have been administered statewide for the immunocompromised since August 13 of this year.

At Valley universities, Bucknell still has 21 active cases on campus (16 students, five staff) with 58 total cases since the semester began. They note that 94.4% of the students and faculty are fully vaccinated. The university updates its COVID-19 dashboard every Wednesday and Friday.

Susquehanna has four active student cases and one active faculty case (17 total since August 2) and the campus vaccination rate is 95.4%.

Bloomsburg reports four active student cases, down two since Wednesday. There have been 200 total cases since the start of the fall semester.