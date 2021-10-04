Media Reports: PA Man on Rampage Kills Three in Florida

PA Headlines 10/04/21

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people are dead after Florida deputies say a Pennsylvania man temporarily living in Polk County for work went on a rampage early Saturday morning. 39-year-old Shaun Runyon, was in the county with a Pennsylvania electric company, J & B Electric, Inc., based in Schuylkill County, doing work for Publix Supermarkets’ corporate office.

According to Judd, Runyon had returned to a home the electric company was renting for its employees with a baseball bat and knife. He said the 39-year-old went inside of the home and stabbed and beat people. In total, seven people were at the home at the time of the incident.

The first victim was beaten to death while they were sleeping in their bed, Judd said. The second victim was beaten significantly and was taken to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition.” Authorities reported on Sunday, Oct. 3, the second victim died as a result of his injuries.

A third victim was found dead on the front porch of the home, according to the sheriff. The fourth victim was chased into the street and was hit by Runyon with the baseball bat in the shoulder and back area, but is doing well. Judd said three other victims, a man, his wife, and their 7-year-old daughter, escaped the home without being harmed.

Roughly two hours after searching for the 39-year-old, Judd said Runyon had managed to get to a home in Lake Wales where he knocked on the door, covered in blood, telling the homeowners he had just been raped. He then proceeded to take off his bloody clothes and went to Lake Wales Hospital just before 11:40 a.m. following a suggestion from the homeowners.

Runyon was taken into custody by deputies at the hospital. Judd said Runyon confessed to detectives and said he knew all of the victims. Judd did mention Runyon had a previous criminal history in Pennsylvania, including a “violent arrest” dealing with strangulation. He’s also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, assault, theft of lost property, receiving stolen property, DUI, and careless driving. As of Sunday, Oct. 3, Runyon is charged with 3 counts of First Degree Murder (FC) and one count of Aggravated Battery (F2).