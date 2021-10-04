Susquehanna Ranked Among Pennsylvania’s Top Universities

Susquehanna Ranked Again As One of the Best Universities

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University says they have another superlative rating from a national magazine. They say Forbes magazine has named SU one of the top universities in Pennsylvania.

According to SU, the magazine ranked Susquehanna at No. 26 among Pennsylvania colleges and universities. The ranking is out of 600 four-year schools drawn from nearly 2,700 such degree-granting institutions in the U.S. When it comes to small, private colleges in Pennsylvania, Susquehanna is ranked No. 13.

The university notes, this comes just a few days after Susquehanna was voted in a national student survey in the top 26% among “Best Universities” by the Wall Street Journal.

Forbes ranking considers the success of schools in enrolling and graduating students who received federal Pell Grants and more accurately measures student outcomes. Those outcomes are measured by two federal databases that track student outcomes and institutional characteristics.