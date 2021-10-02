Charges Filed in Snyder County Teen Shooting

MIDDLEBURG, PA – One Snyder County teen has been charged in the shooting death of another teen… The Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch says the incident happened July 28 and now charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor were filed.

He allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Anthony Bowersox of Mount Pleasant Mills, according to Piecuch. In a news release from the Snyder County District Attorney’s office, they say the investigation determined that the alleged offender caused the death by handling a firearm in a reckless or grossly negligent manner. The shooters identity will not been identified due to his age.