College Offering Scholarships to Sunbury City Employees

The following is a news release from Lackawanna College:

LACKAWANNA COLLEGE IS HELPING CITY OF SUNBURY EMPLOYEES FURTHER THEIR EDUCATION THROUGH A NEW SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Sunbury Pa. – Lackawanna College has made an agreement with the City of Sunbury to provide scholarships to any employees looking to earn a degree.

Lackawanna College is a non-profit institution with multiple centers throughout Pennsylvania. The college aims to provide affordable, career-focused education that will help grow the communities their colleges reside in. This scholarship program is one of the many ways Lackawanna College positively impacts the communities they serve.

Current full time and part time Sunbury City employees are now being offered the Lackawanna College Business Partners Scholarship. Lackawanna College is excited to offer this opportunity to help members in the Sunbury community further their education. Students taking advantage of this scholarship must maintain a 2.5 GPA each semester, and will need to be employed by the City of Sunbury at the end of the semester. Students must also be enrolled in an Associates or Bachelor’s Degree program at Lackawanna College’s main Scranton campus, online, or any of its five satellite centers, which includes the center located right in Sunbury.

“We are invested in making a positive impact in our community,” said Philip Campbell, center director. “This is one of the many ways that we can help develop our community and support its members in furthering their education.”

“Lackawanna College partnering with the city to offer scholarship opportunities for city employees is a fantastic opportunity for our employees to further education through a higher education institution that is located right here in Sunbury,” said Derrick Backer, City Administrator. “Lackawanna College has been a partner in our community since coming to Sunbury. I encourage our citizens to take advantage of the opportunities that Lackawanna offers Sunbury, such as their partnership with Careerlink and dual enrollment through Shikellamy High School as well as other surrounding High Schools.”

“Lackawanna has been and continues to be a pivotal part of the continued economic growth in Sunbury,” said Chris Reis, City Councilman, “Them offering a program like this for our city employees just further shows their commitment to our community and that they are here to not only be a quality school for students to further their education, but also an excellent partner in workforce preparation to us and surrounding communities.”

City Councilman Joshua Brosious said, “Lackawanna is showing their commitment to this area, especially Sunbury by offering scholarships to all City employees. This goes to show how much they care about Sunbury and how invested they are in the city. This is a great opportunity for city employees to start or continue their education. Your education is one thing someone can never take away from you and is the best investment for yourself you can possibly make. A huge thank you to Phil Campbell and the Lackawanna College Community for this opportunity.”