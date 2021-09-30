Rep. Rowe Statement on Police Tony M. Jordan Memorial Highway

State house member David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) issued a statement on a memorial highway. Here is the full statement:

Rowe Bill to Honor Chief of Police Passed in the House

HARRISBURG – Rep. David Rowe (R-Snyder/Union) announced today that the House of Representatives passed his legislation, House Bill 1224, that will designate a portion of Pennsylvania Route 104 in memory of a chief of police in Snyder County.

The portion of the highway, from the southern and northern borders of the Borough of Middleburg in Snyder County, will be the Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan Memorial Highway.

Jordan died on Jan. 13, 2021, as a result of COVID-19.

“Chief Jordan was an active member of the community, who dedicated his life to serving others,” Rowe said. “He dedicated more than 40 years of his life as a police officer and was the founder of Jordan’s PA K-9 Academy. His loss is deeply felt, and for that, this memorial will continue his legacy.”

The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.