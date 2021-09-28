Bucknell Resumes In-Person Weis Centers Performance Tonight

LEWISBURG – In-person, socially distanced, Red Sky Performance on stage at Bucknell University tonight. Their ‘Trace’ they say is an inspiring performance showcasing indigenous American arts and culture, it is tonight 7:30pm.

Executive Director of the Weis Center for Performance Arts, Kathryn Maguet, “There a chamber sized contemporary dance company. This is an hour long piece that is inspired by star and sky stories. It has live music and it’s at once kinetic and meditative at the same time but it’s inspiring.”

Maguet says she hopes Red Sky’s Performance and other further the Weis Center mission, “The goal is always to invite the highest quality artists that we can. We want the series to both inspire and reflect our community and we want to introduce new artists as well.”

“I am actively seeking out artists year-round looking for new voices and new perspectives. We try to do a nice mix of standard classical repertoire as well as dance that will actually work on our stage. Cupped with some family and holiday shows,” she said.

You can hear Maguet talk more about Red Sky as well as the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the WKOK podcast page. The performance is tonight and is not sold out.