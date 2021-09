GREGG TOWNSHIP – Last Friday night on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County, state police attempted to perform a traffic stop but the vehicle took off a high speeds.

The suspect then made a right onto Route 44 and went through Dewart, onto Turbot Avenue, and then the vehicle stopped and the driver took off on foot.

The man got away, but troopers tell us they know who it is, he’s not said to be a threat to the public, and they say they’ll file charges and make an arrest later.