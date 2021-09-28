Shikellamy Police Chief Could Be Hired as Sunbury Police Consultant

City of Sunbury Considering Hiring Shikellamy Police Chief as Consultant

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is looking to hire another part-time officer, and that could be the current Shikellamy School District Police Chief on an ‘as needed’ basis. Mayor Kurt Karlovich brought the idea up for discussion during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Karlovich says the idea would be for Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams to be hired as a consultant, specializing in criminal investigation matters. Karlovich says Williams would be hired at the current part-time rate of $20 per hour. The matter is expected to be voted on at the next council meeting.