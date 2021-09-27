Student Survey Ranks Susquehanna University among Top Colleges

Wall Street Journal Ranks Susquehanna University among Top Colleges

SELINSGROVE – The Wall Street Journal listed Susquehanna University among the top universities and college in its annual ranking of schools in the nation.

According to S-U, out of 796 schools on the list, Susquehanna University placed 207 in the nationwide list. In other categories, Susquehanna improved to 216 in terms of resources and 238 in terms of student outcomes. Among northeastern schools profiled, Susquehanna University ranked 80 out of 258.

The university says rankings are based upon 170,000 student surveys from all colleges nationwide. Categories focusing on best colleges include measuring student’s job and salary post-graduation, resources provided to students, how professors engaged students and diversity among student and staff.