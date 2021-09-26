Selinsgrove Market Street Festival Attracts Thousands

SELINSGROVE – The revived and renewed Selinsgrove Market Street Festival was said to be successful Saturday despite numerous other activities underway this weekend. Carol Handlan, festival co-chair and president of Selinsgrove Projects Incorporated, said the pandemic cancelled the festival last year, but she wasn’t surprised to see a big turnout Saturday for the event.

“Because it’s small town America, I’d like to think that people are wanting to get and about out now and support the small businesses, the crafts. It’s so important to keep our communities viable and vibrant,” she said,

Larisa Calvo, Susquehanna University Senior, and a co-chair of this year’s festival told us, their work paid off, “A couple new vendors bring lots of different crafts, people with jewelry, quilts and whatnot. For next year I think we’re definitely looking to have more of those returning vendors come back and have it even bigger and better.”

Thousands of people were at Saturday’s event, the 42nd annual Selinsgrove Market Street Festival.