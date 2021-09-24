PennDOT Lists Road Closures: Update Posted After Flooding

Updated 6am
Columbia
- Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Green Creek Road and Sportsman Club Road in Orange Township for flooding.
Lycoming
- Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township for flooding.
- Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) and Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township for flooding.
Montour
- Route 1003 (PP and L Road / Muncy Exchange Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Anthony Township for flooding.
- (Open) Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and PP and L Road in Anthony Township for flooding.
- (Open) Route 54 just south of Washingtonville between Front Street/Mill Road and Shed Road in Derry Township. The Route 54 east detour is Route 254 west to I-80 east, and the Route 54 west detour is I-80 west to Route 254 east.
- Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.
Northumberland
- Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township for flooding. Detour is Routes 890, 4018 (Brush Valley Road) and 147.
- Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road / Hockley Hill Road) between Route 1008 (Five Points Road) and Route 1010 (Gearhart Hollow Road / Showers Road) in Lewis Township for downed utilities.
- Route 1005 (Seagraves Drive) between Springtown Road and Route 54 in Delaware Township for flooding.
- Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque for flooding and downed utilities.
Snyder
- Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.
- Route 3016 (Pine Swamp Road) between Ridge Road and Daniels Road in West Perry Township.
- Route 1003 (Walnut Acres Road) between Route 104 (Centerville Street) and Richard Road / Scholl Road in Center Township for flooding.
- Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township for flooding.
- Route 1014 (Mill Road) between Route 204 in Penn Township and Route 1015 (App Road/Airport Road) in Monroe Township.
- (New) Route 1016 (Kratzerville Road) between Hollow Road and Penns Drive in Monroe Township for flooding.
Sullivan
- Route 2002 (Main Street / Nordmont Road) between Brown Hill Road and Long Brook Road in Davidson Township for flooding.
Union
- Route 3003 (Coldrun Road / Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton Borough and Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township for flooding.
- Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.
- Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg in Centre County and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.
- Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Route 192 in Buffalo Township and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township.
- Route 3004 (Trails End Road) between Creek Road and Route 235 in Hartley Township.