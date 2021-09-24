Delays Likely on Route 45 in Lewisburg Next Week

Expect Delays

Route 45 To Have Patch Work Next Week

NORTHUMBERLAND – Road maintenance will delay traffic in the Lewisburg area next week. PennDOT says the work is scheduled to take place on Route 45 between Route 15 and Eleventh Street in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

The department says flaggers will control traffic while one lane is closed at a time for patching on the road. The road work is scheduled to take place this Monday, September 27 to next Friday, October 1 between the hours of 9:00am and 2:00pm weather permitting.

PennDOT says you can check out road work schedules and road conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.