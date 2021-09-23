Sunbury Fire Police: Halloween Parade is Back This Year

Big Fundraisers for SFP, and Parade planned Saturday

Sunbury Will Have Full Halloween Parade This Year

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s Halloween Parade is a ‘go’ this year. After having a drive-through parade last year due to the pandemic, the annual Halloween tradition is back.

Sunbury Fire Police Captain Bruce Colyer, “Things are somewhat getting back to normal, so we’re gonna try it. As far as I know, everything’s good to go. Selinsgrove’s planning a parade, Milton’s planning a parade, Danville’s planning a parade…they’re all planning parades…so I guess we are too.”

The parade is scheduled to take place Thursday, October 21 at 7pm, forming at Shikellamy High School, continuing on Tenth Street, Market Street, and Fourth Street to the North Fourth Street shopping plaza. Colyer says this is for the community, “The kids enjoy. I love doing things for kids and they really enjoy it, as they have for things like this.”

Paraders will be eligible for prizes in the categories of Business, Individual, Organization and Political. There is a fee to enter the parade, with the funds going to a meal prior to the parade for first responders, prize money and candy bags for children. Anyone interested in being the parade can fill out the application at Sunbury City Hall or the city’s website.

Sunbury Fire Police are also hosting a basket bingo this Saturday, with proceeds supporting the purchase of tens of thousands of dollars for much needed new radios. They also have a gun raffle underway. Details at 570-274-9907.