One Student Hurt, DUI Charge Follows Van/Bus Collision

DANVILLE — State police investigated a school bus and car collision that happened Wednesday afternoon near Danville; one student and the bus driver were injured and a DUI charge could result.

Troopers say 12 school students and a three year old were on the bus at the time…one teen student had a minor injury.

The crash happened near the intersection of Rhondes Hill Road and Cameltown Hill Road near Danville, in Derry Township, Montour County, around 3:22pm. The driver of the bus, from Bloomsburg, sustained what troopers suspected were serious injuries.

State police say a van driver, 30-year-old Tye Holloway of Benton was driving on the wrong side of the road when the vehicles collided. They say a DUI charge is being investigated.