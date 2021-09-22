Evangelical Gives More Trends of COVID Hospitalizations

Trends of COVID Hospitalizations at Evangelical

LEWISBURG – Getting COVID-19 two times…Some listeners have been wondering about other trends of those hospitalized with COVID-19 besides vaccination status – including if any are hospitalized after getting the virus a second time. Evangelical Community Hospital recently shared some of these trends with WKOK.

Evangelical’s Director of Critical Care and Maternal Care Kelly Solomon says there are only a few cases of individuals who have had COVID-19 coming in for hospitalization with the virus a second time.

Solomon says other common trends of patients who are typically most critical are primarily 60 and older – but there have been more hospitalizations of those younger than 60 than in 2020. She also says preexisting conditions and obesity are classified as risk factors for poor outcomes of the virus – however, the hospital has been caring for many patients with few or no risk factors as well.

Solomon says most patients hospitalized continue being those who are unvaccinated and men and women are equally contracting the virus. She says the hospital can’t provide any trending patterns for school-aged children since it doesn’t have an inpatient pediatric service.