US Congressman Meuser to Host Telephone Town Hall Tuesday

The following information is from US Congressman Dan Meuser:

For Immediate Release

September 20, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Tomorrow, constituents of Pennsylvania’s Ninth District are invited to participate in Congressman Dan Meuser’s Telephone Town Hall at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Congressman Meuser will give legislative updates from Capitol Hill, as well as his work to support and improve the lives of those in the Ninth District.

For those who wish to participate, below is the call-in information.

Phone Number: (877)-229-8493

PIN: 118349