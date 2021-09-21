Evangelical Earns Commission on Cancer Re-accreditation

3-Year Cancer Reaccreditation for Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG – The Commission on Cancer (CoC) has granted three-year reaccreditation to the cancer diagnosis and treatment program at Evangelical Community Hospital. According to Evangelical Hospital, a most recent site-visit by the commission affirmed the Hospital and the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center for Breast Health continue to maintain high-standards for cancer patients. Evangelical’s original accreditation of its cancer program from the CoC came in 2018.

The hospital announced, as part of the reaccreditation, Evangelical will have access to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB) which is a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. The NCDB is the largest clinical disease registry in the world keeping data on all types of care that has been used to explore trends in cancer care.

The hospital says, to earn voluntary accreditation from the commission, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.