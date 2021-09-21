Bucknell Institute Offering Variety of Classes to Non-Members

All Persons Invited to Take Classes at Bucknell Institute

SUNBURY – The Valley was bitten by the learning bug over the last year and they’ve been especially busy at Bucknell Institute’s Life Long Learning program. The institute has been offering non-credit courses with over a wide variety of subjects.

Coordinator for Bucknell Institute, Heather LeBlanc, “What we do is provide a series of very interesting classes. Short, six weeks usually, non-credit. That means no tests, no homework, but they are very interesting topics on a wide variety of subjects.”

Chair of institute’s communications committee, Karen Payne explains the program is more than just classes, “We do special presentations. We have a committee that finds professionals and interesting people who are experts in a very niche field and have something to talk about that can appeal to anyone.”

Anyone interested in these courses can visit www.bucknell.edu/lifelonglearning. For more information, you can listen to Leblanc and Payne discusses the program at length on the WKOK podcast page.