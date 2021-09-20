State Police: Man Arrested for Felony Theft, Sex Assault

MILTON – State police at Milton are out with details on a September 12th sexual assault and theft incident they say happened along a rural road.

Troopers tell us, a woman was in a vehicle with 27-year-old Martin Esperanza of Milton, when they say he sexually assaulted the victim, took her purse and cellphone and left her along the road.

Esperanza is charged with felony robbery counts, along with indecent assault, indecent exposure and theft charges; he’s in the Northumberland County Prison. An arraignment was held, and a hearing will be held, in front of District Judge Michael Diehl, who set bail at $75,000.