Watsontown Man Facing Multiple Charges after Domestic Incident

WATSONTOWN – Police say a woman injured, and an arrest made, after a dispute. Watsontown police tell us were called to Eighth Street Friday to break up a domestic dispute. Police said they received a report that a man assaulted and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

Police said they took 40-year-old James Beardsley of Watsontown into custody and charged him with harassment, simple assault and terroristic threats.