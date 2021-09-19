Chicken Barn Near Mifflinburg Lost to Fire

MIFFLINBURG – Rescue crews tried to save a burning barn . . . Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 said the Mifflinburg and other volunteer fire companies responded to a barn fire Saturday night near the Village of Cowan.

CSR 9-1-1 said New Berlin, Lewisburg, Penns Creek, White Deer Township, Winfield and Milton crews arrived to help contain the flames, but the structure was lost to the fire. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported, and they did not have further information.

The Union County Firewire group on Facebook reported two tankers and six other pieces of apparatus responded to the fully-involved fire.