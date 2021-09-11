Shamokin Honors the Fallen in 9/11 Memorial Event

9/11 Memorial Event Taking Place in Shamokin

SUNBURY – Shamokin will be home to one of the nationwide remembrances on the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th attacks. American Red Cross, Greater Susquehanna United Way, and The Arc, Susquehanna, will hold a procession will take place on Saturday September 11.

Organizers say participants will walk from 201 E. Independent Street to Claude Kehler Park. American flags will be handed out during the event, and there will be bell ringing in correlation with events of that day.

Director of regional Red Cross, Peter Brown, “There’s going to be multiple speakers, there’s going to be appropriate music with some local performers. The videos are going to be ways to commemorate and memorize and memorialize the people who fell and the people who served.”

Brown says invite community members to participant in the walk and come hear the remarks, “We’re looking for volunteers to come out who want to walk out with us and help us hand out American flags. Just to be there as a presence and honor and remember those who fell and all those people who just fearlessly served on that day.”

