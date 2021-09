SUNBURY – One of the remembrances of the 9-11 attacks will take place tonight in Sunbury. The Good Will Hose Company says they’ll hold a 20th anniversary Ceremony of Remembrance Saturday 7pm at the Good Will Playground.

Organizers tell us, the guest speakers will include Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who is active in the US military, and retired US Air Force Colonel Jody Ocker. Guests will include Sunbury Police, volunteer and career firefighters, and EMS personnel.