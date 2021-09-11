Two Twisters Touched Down in Rural Snyder County

VERDILLA – The National Weather Service has confirmed what Snyder County officials suspected—a tornado touched down during last Wednesday’s strong thunderstorms.

The Emergency Management Agency in the county said investigators found that two tornados caused damage at separate locations around 5:30pm Wednesday.

The stronger of the two storms, an EF1, had peak winds of 95 miles per hour in the Route 104/Shade Mountain area in Washington Township, Snyder County. The second twister, an EF0, had winds around 90 miles per hour along Verdilla Road/Produce Road areas in Washington and Union Township.

The storms brought down trees and wires and damaged some structures. No injuries were reported to the county EMA after the storms. PPL reports, over 200 of their customers lost power during the storms in that area; electricity was restored to all of their customers in that area by Friday.

More info from the National Weather Service HERE