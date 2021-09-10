COVID Cases Cancel Lewisburg/Danville Football Game

LEWISBURG – Neither a Green Dragon, nor Ironman, can vanquish a coronavirus on the football field…Tonight’s Lewisburg Danville high school football game has been canceled. The Lewisburg Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock made the announcement Thursday, saying positive COVID cases among team members was the reason. You can read her full announcement at WKOK.com.

September 9, 2021

Dear Lewisburg Area Community,

The (LASD) administration has learned of a positive COVID case among a member of the high school football team. The football game against Danville Area School District on Friday, September 10 has been cancelled. The principal and school nurse are completing the process of identifying close contacts.

In addition, a positive COVID case was identified with a middle school student this week. All close contacts have been notified.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jennifer Polinchock

Lewisburg Superintendent of Schools