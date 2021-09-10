Local Amerian Legion To Host 9-11 Service in Northumberland

The public is invited to the 20th annual 9-11 Memorial Service held by American Legion Post 44 in Northumberland this Saturday. The event is set for 6:30pm in King Street Park. Dick Simpson, who will serve as MC, and is chairman of the 9-11 committee of the Legion told us, they honor, and pay tribute to all of those who lost their lives in the collapse of the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, PA. He noted, they especially honor those first responders who died, and those US Armed Forces members killed in action during the War on Terror. He said there will be remarks about the 13 US service members who died in Afghanistan recently.

The music from the St. Louis de Montfort Academy, of Herndon, will begin at 6:30, and the program begins at 7. He said the main speaker will be John Deppen, a well known local veterans advocate and Civil War reenactor. The ‘striking of the four fives’ is the ringing of a fire companies bell, four sets of five rings, as a tribute done annually. Simpson said they’ll pay particular tribute to the volunteer firefighters, fire police, police and EMS personnel who died in 2001 and since that time. The event is in King Street Park, and the rain location is the nearby St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.