34.3 Mile 9/11 Memorial Walk Taking Place Saturday

Saturday’s 34 Mile Walk Honors 9/11 Survivors

MIFFLINBURG – Saturday marks the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, where nearly 3,000 lives were lost, including 343 firefighters. The lost fire fighters will be remembered again this Saturday with a 34-mile walk that steps off the middle of the night in Hughesville. The walk will start at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Mifflinburg Volunteer Fire Company Captain 306 Jarred Fry, “Back in 2015 I believe. It was just kind of a spitballing idea a couple of us came up with and thought, ‘Sounds miserable enough to try!’ So we did it and people seemed to like it so we kept doing it. Gained a little traction and here we are.”

But Fry says the walk also honors everyone affected, not just the many lives lost, “Well it’s all about 9/11. Everyone that sacrificed their life whether it was the 34.3 miles for the fire fighters that passed away but in reality like I tell everyone, it’s for everybody whose life has been affected from nine-eleven.”

Participants do have to pay to join the walk, but proceeds will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, “You do pay a fee to do it because you do get a t-shirt and some other things that go along with it. So participants are asked to make a donation and the community always comes out and does an exceptional job. And then everything we raise goes directly to Tunnel to Towers.”

You can hear Fry discuss Saturday’s 9/11 Memorial Walk in more detail on the WKOK podcast page.