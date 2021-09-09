Troopers: Lewisburg Man Charged with Violating Megan’s Law

WKOK Staff | September 9, 2021 |

LEWISBURG – State police have charged a Union County man for failing to register as a Megan’s Law sex offender.   Milton troopers said, for failing to register his address and provide accurate registration information, 62-year-old William Sweitzer is in the Union County Prison. They say he’s being held on $125,000 bail.

Police said that he had been living in York, PA, then moved to a Lewisburg apartment in June and never registered his new address.   Sweitzer is a registered lifetime Megan’s Law offender since 2003 according to officials.    Police said, in Lewisburg, he was living near a young boy with whom he did have some contact.

