Audit II: Sen. Gordner Supports 2020 Presidential Election Audit

SUNBURY – Although President Joe Biden won by 74 Electoral College votes, there are still Republicans backing Donald Trump’s assertion that the election was stolen and the state senate’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee continues its audit of the 2020 presidential election.

State Senator John Gordner (R-27th Berwick) elaborated on his support of the audit and the illegalities during the election, “I have been very critical of the roles of the Secretary of the Department of State as well as our Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in which they changed existing laws. I don’t know how you do that. I don’t believe that’s ever been the direction of what the court should do.”

Sen. Gordner says he agrees with the decision of state senate President Jake Corman to steer the audit in a slightly different direction than the original proposal for a detailed forensic vote count, “I believe that we certainly should look at the 2020 election and all of those decisions – and see how they’re not done in the future – but to completely revisit the results of the 2020 election is not productive at this point.”

Gordner said fellow senator Doug Mastriano (R-33rd Chambersburg) is no longer chairman of the investigating committee but remains on the committee. You can hear Gordner’s full On The Mark interview by visiting our podcast page.