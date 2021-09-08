Kantz Log Cabin Gets Dedicated Saturday by Historical Society

UCHS to Dedicate the Kantz Log Cabin

LEWISBURG – The Union County Historical Society will dedicate the Kantz Log Cabin on Saturday, September 11, at 11:00am. The dedication they say will take place at the site of the Dale-Engle-Walker House at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.

Organizers say the program includes Dr. Katherine Faull, Bucknell Professor of German and Comparative Humanities as the key speaker. The event is free and open to the public and will be held outdoors rain or shine, it will be followed by refreshments and free guided tours of the Dale Engle Walker House and Kantz Log Cabin, beginning at noon.

The Kantz Log Cabin was donated to UCHS through the generosity of Marcia Kantz Milne. Her Husband, the late David Milne, had served on the board of directors of UCHS. It is Milne’s hope that the cabin will allow the community to experience a taste of how people lived when Union County was the frontier.

Milne also donated numerous antique implements that were used in everyday life during the 232-year history of the cabin, such as a spinning wheel, rope bed, cradle, and tools. All of which will be on display. For more information visit www.unioncopahistory.com.