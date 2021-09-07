Utility Work near Route 522, Service Electric to Perform Work

SELINSGROVE – Motorists should be aware of a utility project that is set to begin this week near Route 522 in Penn Township, Snyder County.

Service Electric Cablevision will begin drilling off the shoulder of Route 522 between Eighth Street and University Avenue near Selinsgrove, in Penn Township, Snyder County. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm. There should be no impact to traffic.

