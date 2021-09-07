UPDATE: Some Valley Roads Still Closed, Bowden Road Reopens

9/6/2021 UPDATE: Roads Impacted by Downed Trees or Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania
Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.
Columbia
- Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
- Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.
- Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.
Montour
- Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
Northumberland
- (Open) Route 2004 (Bowden Road) between Route 54 (Elysburg Road) and Route 2003 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township.