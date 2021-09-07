UPDATE: Some Valley Roads Still Closed, Bowden Road Reopens

9/6/2021 UPDATE: Roads Impacted by Downed Trees or Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.

Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.

Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.

Montour

Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.

Northumberland