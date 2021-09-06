Troopers: Speeding Driver Rams Slower Moving Vehicle

SELINSGROVE – An early Saturday morning collision in Snyder County injured a person from Mechanicsburg. State police tell us Nicholas Yarnevich was taken to Geisinger with what they suspect were serious injuries. He was treated and released according to a nursing supervisor at the medical center.

Troopers say he was speeding on Routes 11/15 in Chapman Township, Snyder County, around 4:15am Saturday when he ran into the back of a slower moving vehicle towing a trailer. The other driver wasn’t hurt. They say Yarnevich was not wearing a seat belt.