Danville Hosts Patriot Day Parade on September 11

Patriot Day Parade Steps Off In Danville

DANVILLE – In remembrance of the attacks of September 11, 2001, Danville first responders and others will be hosting a Patriot Day Parade this year. Organizers say the parade will step off at 3:00pm this Saturday, September 11.

They say it will begin on Mill Street at the Montour County Courthouse. A service will start immediately after the parade at Danville Memorial Park. A firefighter memorial walk and dedication will also take place at the Southside Carnival Grounds.

The evening will then finish with a four fire station Pub Crawl with the Nittany Highland Pipe and Drum Band.