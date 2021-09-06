Danville Hosts Patriot Day Parade on September 11

WKOK Staff | September 6, 2021 |

Patriot Day Parade Steps Off In Danville

DANVILLE – In remembrance of the attacks of September 11, 2001, Danville first responders and others will be hosting a Patriot Day Parade this year. Organizers say the parade will step off at 3:00pm  this  Saturday, September 11.

They say it will begin on Mill Street at the Montour County Courthouse.  A service will start immediately after the parade at Danville Memorial Park. A firefighter memorial walk and dedication will also take place at the Southside Carnival Grounds.

The evening will then finish with a four fire station Pub Crawl with the Nittany Highland Pipe and Drum Band.

 

