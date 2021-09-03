Lycoming Coroner: Fatal Crash on Route 118 in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County Coroner has identified a person killed in a crash on Route 118 in the Hughesville region Thursday. 77-year-old Harold Lowe, no known address, was killed in the crash, according to Charles Kiessling, county coroner. He said the wreck was on Route 118 east of Hughesville, at Clarkstown Road involving an SUV and a truck. State police from Montoursville are investigating that fatal crash around 11am Thursday.