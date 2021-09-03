Runners Invited to Participate in “The Y to Y Challenge”

YMCA to Host “The Y to Y Challenge”

MIFFLINBURG – In about three weeks, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is hosting a brand new foot race this year; the Y to Y Challenge. Organizers say Saturday, September 25, participants will race 7.5 miles down the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail from the Mifflinburg YMCA to the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age division, as well as first overall male and female finishers for the entire race. Swag Bags will also be distributed at the finish line.

They say registration will be capped at 100 participants. Registration is $35, and all proceeds will benefit Youth Programming.

On race day, participants will park at the finish line at the Lewisburg YMCA at The Miller Center. Bus Transportation will be available to take racers to the starting line in Mifflinburg at 7:15am.

Race bib pick up and registration will happen Saturday, September 25th from 7am – 8:20am at the starting line, which will be at Meadow Green Drive in Mifflinburg. You can also register online at www.gsvymca.org.