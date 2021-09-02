Meuser – Biden Responsible for “Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan”

SUNBURY – “We should have maintained a small but decent perimeter,” Republican US Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) makes no secret of his disdain for the current administration. He has comments on his Twitter ® feed about the (quote) “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan” and he blames the losses in Kabul on Pres. Biden and his cabinet, “Particularly at the Kabul Airport, which cost the lives of 13 of our best and bravest – and then the bragging about the evacuation. It’s a colossal mess, it’s very sad.”

Meuser says this isn’t the only major crisis Pres. Biden has created, “His decisions have always been incompetent. You go back throughout the last 40 years he’s been involved – there are books written on it, that Joe Biden’s been wrong on every important decision.”

Meuser commented on his trust in the former president’s judgment to keep some sort of military presence in Afghanistan, “What’s done is done at this point, and it’s very sad. Of course, we should have maintained a small but decent perimeter in the area that kept the Taliban and Al-Qaeda at bay. That’s exactly why Trump never made the move.”

Although the United States has faced terroristic threats from the Middle East for dozens of years, Meuser insists Biden’s decision to fully withdraw troops will cost the taxpayers dearly, “Much of our military’s going to have to be focused on the vetting process, surveillance of Afghanistan, keeping an eye on ISIS . . . a big part of our resources now has to be expended to keep America safe, because all of these actions have made us less safe.”

You can hear more from Meuser, including his views on the current infrastructure bill and Pennsylvania’s loss of a seat in the House of Representatives, on our podcast page.