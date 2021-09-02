Missing Northumberland County Woman Under Court Supervision

From PennLive: By John Beauge | Special to PennLive

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County woman who went missing for two months with her two young children will be under court supervision for two years. Sawsan Hadidi, 40, pleaded guilty Monday in county court to two counts of concealment of the whereabouts of a child. She had been in jail since her arrest on Aug. 20, 2020, in Niles, Illinois, in lieu of $200,000 bail. Children and Youth Services took custody of the children upon her arrest.

Besides the concealment count, she had been charged with interference with the custody of children and endangering the welfare of children. Hadidi and her two children, Danny and Dana, who were 4 and three months, respectively, when they disappeared, became objects of a search when she did not return to a residence in Riverside on June 11, 2020, where she was court-ordered to live. Hadidi was last seen prior to her arrest on June 12 at her former home in Shamokin. She appeared on billboards along the East Coast over that summer after an Amber Alert was issued.