IDA UPDATE: Valley School Delays, and PennDOT’s Roads Closed

Bloomsburg Area School District 2-hour delay
Bloomsburg Christian School 2-hour delay
Columbia Montour AVTS 2-hour delay
Danville Area School District 2-hour delay
Lewisburg Area School District 2-hour delay; The SACC program at Kelly Elem: Normal schedule
Line Mt. School District 3-hour delay
Northumberland Christian School 2-hour delay
Midd-West School District 2-hour delay
Millville Area School District 2-hour delay
Mifflinburg Area School District 2-hour delay
Penn View Christian Academcy 2-hour delay
Selinsgrove Area School District 2-hour delay
Shamokin Area School District 3-hour delay
Shikellamy School District 2-hour delay
Southern Columbia School District closed (power outages, closed roads) Meet the Teacher postponed TFN
Sun Area Technical Institute 2-hour delay
Tri-Valley School District 2-hour delay
Upper Dauphin Area School District will be operating on a 2 hour delay Thursday September 2nd
Road update from PennDOT:
Columbia
- Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
- Route 2019 (Hetlerville Road) between Wolfe Road and Shaffer Road in Mifflin Township.
- Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Neyhart Road and Green Creek Road in Orange Township.
- Route 1019 (Cemetery Road/Freas Avenue) between Freas Avenue in Berwick and Route 1014 (Evansville Road/Martzville Road in Briar Creek Township.
Northumberland
- Route 61 between the intersection with Maple Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township. Detour using Route 890, Black Mills Road, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road), and Eleventh Street is in place.
- Route 4010 (Reagan Street) between Third Street and Second Street in Shamokin.
- Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township.
- (New) Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road) between the intersection with 890 and the intersection with Dornsife Mountain Road in Rockefeller Township.
- (New) Route 2007 (Boyer Hill Road) between the intersection with Shipman Road in Lower Augusta Township and the intersection with Shock Road in Upper Augusta.
- (New) Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.
- (New) Route 2013 (Badmans Hill Road) between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township.
- (New) Route 61 between the intersection with Elm Street Township and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.
Snyder
- Route 3005 (Millrace Rad) between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.
- (New) Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between the intersection with Route 35 in Penn Township and the intersection with Market Street in Union Township.
Union
- (Open) Route 192 between the intersection with Shinbone Road and the intersection with Church Road in Buffalo Township for downed trees in utilities.
- (New) Route 2004 (Maple Street/Furnace Road) between the intersection with Brouse Road/Grove Road in Buffalo Township and the intersection with East Street in Mifflinburg Borough.
- (New) Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between the intersection with Buffalo Road and the intersection with Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township.