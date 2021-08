COAL TOWNS HIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Northumberland County Prison guard was hurt and an inmate is facing felony aggravated assault charges after an incident August 10. The county District Attorney tells us, the correctional officer received a facial injury at the hands of unruly inmate, 42-year-old Robert Adams.

The D-A says guards were searching the new inmate when he failed to comply with their orders and punched the guard. Charges were filed in magistrate’s court and a hearing is pending.